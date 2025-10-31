JoBros join Russell Dickerson as 'Happen to Me' crosses over

Could "Happen to Me" be the song that makes Russell Dickerson a pop star?

Now that the Famous Back Home track's spent multiple weeks atop the country chart, Russell's set his sights on other formats, with a little assist from the Jonas Brothers.

Fans got their first glimpse of the new version Aug. 28 when Russell surprised fans in Detroit with a live take on the collab at the JoBros concert. The studio version is now available to stream or download.

So far, Russell's venture outside his country comfort zone seems to be working. "Happen to Me" is a top-30 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and is top-15 on Hot AC.

