Jelly Roll wants a 'lifelong' contract on 'American Idol'

Disney/Stewart Cook
By Andrea Dresdale

Jelly Roll is thrilled that he'll be American Idol's first "artist-in-residence" when the show returns for its new season March 9 on ABC. But if he has his way, he'll be the first — and the last.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jelly said, "What I want to do is get a permanent artist-in-residency there. That's my dream right now — is that it never could be anybody but me, and American Idol signs a lifelong contract for Jelly Roll to be the mentor artist-in-residence."

Jelly, an American Idol fanatic, also shares that he got the newly created position by "just fanning my way into the job ... proving how much I know and love about American Idol."

The concept of "paying it forward" is what excites Jelly the most about his role. "Music changed my life," he told ET. "Before I wrote a song ... music changed my life. These kids are on the verge of having their life changed."

He admits, "Every time I leave there, I feel wrong that, like, they let me do that, you know what I mean? Like, they let me do that on TV. It's crazy."

He also shares that judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are "the funniest ... they're a hoot and a half," while new judge and former Idol champ Carrie Underwood is "killin' it."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

