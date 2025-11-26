Jelly Roll, Post Malone & more have Record Store Day Black Friday vinyls for you

You can work off the calories after your Thanksgiving meal Thursday by walking around your local independent record store and picking up exclusive vinyls released for the 2025 Record Store Day Black Friday event. Here's what's available:

Jelly Roll is releasing Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces) in a physical format for the first time. The LP is pressed on "tequila sunrise"-colored vinyl and collects the 13 tracks from the digital deluxe version of Beautifully Broken, including collaborations with Keith Urban, ERNEST and pop star Halsey.

Post Malone is releasing Long Bed, the nine tracks from the digital deluxe version of his album F-1 Trillion, physically for the first time. It's pressed on neon orange vinyl.

Morgan Wade's putting out a limited-edition purple vinyl pressing of the five new songs from the deluxe edition of her 2025 album, The Party is Over (recovered). It includes "Hardwood Floor (String Session)."

Fans of '90s country will want to get Dwight Yoakam's And Then I Wrote… The First Three Albums Of The '90s, available as a four-LP boxed set. It collects If There Was a Way, This Time and Gone, and throws in a full side of rarities from the era. Those albums include hits like "Turn It On, Turn It Up Turn Me Loose," "You're The One," "Nothing's Changed Here," "Ain't That Lonely Yet," "A Thousand Miles from Nowhere," "Fast as You," "Try Not to Look So Pretty" and "It Only Hurts Me When I Cry."

