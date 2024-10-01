Jelly Roll + mgk take their "Lonely Road" to 'The Tonight Show'

Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly took their collab, "Lonely Road," to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. But this time, they were not alone.



Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker also joined the hitmakers onstage with their band and backup singers.



"Lonely road, take me home/ To the place that we went wrong/ Where'd you go now?/ It's been a ghost town/ And I'm still here all alone," goes the chorus of Jelly and mgk's multigenre hit, which was recently named The Crossover Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards.



At the end of their performance, Jelly said with a hand stretched out, "Thank you all for going on this journey with us. Thank you, Jimmy Fallon, and thank y'all for allowing us into your living rooms tonight!"



"There's no better place than being onstage with your brothers, playing music," mgk added. "It feels like home, and this lonely road is not so lonely anymore. Let's take this record all the way to the top!"

In case you missed it, you can watch Jelly, mgk and Travis' performance on YouTube.

