Jelly Roll to headline Matthew McConaughey's charity event, casts wife Bunnie Xo in new video

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll at the 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic' book tour in Las Vegas on Feb. 26, 2026. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll will be hanging with Matthew McConaughey in April.

Jelly's been announced as the headliner for this year's MJ&M Gala. The benefit is organized by Mack, Jack & McConaughey, the fundraising effort founded by the actor, along with legendary Texas Longhorns football coach Mark Brown and singer/songwriter Jack Ingram.

This year's gala takes place April 23 at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT via AXS.com. Proceeds will go to five charitable organizations dedicated to children's education, health and wellness.

In other Jelly news, on Sunday, which was International Women's Day, he released the video for his single "Thorns," starring none other than his wife, Bunnie Xo. He wrote on Instagram, "To my beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, graceful wife, and newly New York Times best selling author, I'll never be able to thank you enough for making me complete. You truly saved my life."

He added, "They say behind every good man is a great woman, and I know thats damn true for me y’all."

Jelly sings in the romantic song, "Every lost has a found/ Look at me, girl, standin' next to you right now/ Thought I'd always be alone/ But every thorn has its rose."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.