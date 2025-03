As Jelly Roll spends a sixth consecutive week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart with "Liar," he's beat his own record.

"Liar" now ranks as his longest-reigning #1, besting "Need a Favor," which spent four weeks at the top starting in August 2023.

Jelly has seven consecutive chart-toppers, and we now know what the next one might be. He's releasing "Heart of Stone" as his new radio single from his Beautifully Broken record.

