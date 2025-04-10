Jelly Roll gives update on weight-loss journey: 'I'm gonna go skydiving'

Jelly Roll has been keeping fans updated on his weight-loss journey. Back in November he said he'd lost 120 pounds ... and he's still losing.

While appearing at sports analyst Pat McAfee's Big Night Aht event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jelly was asked by McAfee to reveal how much he'd lost so far. "I started at 540 pounds, and I was 357 pounds this morning," he said. That's a total loss of 183 pounds.

He then yelled, "I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go sky-diving with my wife in Sweden!"

It's not clear when Jelly plans to do this; while he will be touring Europe this summer and fall, he doesn't have a show scheduled in Sweden.

Prior to his shows in Europe, Jelly will play the Stagecoach Festival on April 26 and then join Post Malone for their Big A** Stadium Tour starting April 29 in Salt Lake City.

