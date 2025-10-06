Jelly Roll extends his string of #1 hits with 'Heart of Stone'

"Heart of Stone" has become Jelly Roll's eighth consecutive #1, as it assumes its place at the top of the country chart.

That means every song he's ever promoted to country radio has made it to #1, giving him the second-longest streak, just behind Luke Combs, who has 14 in a row.

The third single from his Beautifully Broken album follows "Liar," which topped the chart for six weeks starting in February.

Meanwhile, Jelly could add to his trophy collection as his other hit, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Brandon Lake, competes for song, bluegrass/country/roots recorded song and short form music video of the year (performance) at Christian music's Dove Awards. The show's set to air Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TBN.

