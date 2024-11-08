Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone + more earn 2025 Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy announced its nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards Friday, and Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Beyoncé are a few country stars who scored nods.

Country music was also represented in several all-genre categories, with Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" getting nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, Cowboy Carter earning an Album of the Year nod, and Shaboozey and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" scoring Best New Artist and Song of the Year nominations.



The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.



Best Country Album

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves



Best Country Song

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves



Best Country Solo Performance

"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"Break Mine" - Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" - Dan + Shay

"II Most Wanted" - Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus

"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan



Best Americana Album

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee



Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Brat – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier



Song of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Die With a Smile" - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

"Please Please Please" - Sabrina Carpenter



Record of the Year

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

"Now And Then" – The Beatles

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"360" – Charli XCX

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar



Best New Artist

Shaboozey

Benson Boone

Teddy Swims

Sabrina Carpenter

Chappell Roan

RAYE

Khruangbin

Doechii

