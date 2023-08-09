Jason Aldean's son, Memphis, will start school soon: "I think he's going to do great"

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Jason Aldean may be one of country music's biggest stars today. But like some of us, he wasn't a fan of the academic grind in school.

"I hated school, I'll be honest with you," Jason tells ABC Audio. "I played baseball. I actually loved going to school [with] all my friends and stuff. I liked that part of it. I just didn't like going to class."

"I got into a little bit of trouble, but homework wasn't my thing. I don't know that I ever took a book home from school. Ever. So I was that kid," he continues.

With August being back-to-school month in several states, Jason's also sharing an update on his children's progress in school.

"My oldest one, Keeley, graduated high school with honors. She's now a sophomore in college. Kendyl just came out of ninth grade, so, she makes really good grades. And Memphis starts this year, so we'll see how that goes," says Jason.

"As a parent, it's like, I've kind of been through this before with my older girls. So, I know there comes that point where you kind of have to cut the cord a little bit and let them go figure it out," notes the "Try That In A Small Town" singer.

"His mom, she's not doing so good about it. But it's something I've been through before. And obviously [he] and Navy are so close in age and always together that it's almost like he needs a little bit of that separation to go and kind of do his own thing," Jason continues. "So I think he's going to do great, but I think it would be good for him, too."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

