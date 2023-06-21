Jason Aldean's new side job? Brittany's makeup artist

By Jeremy Chua

Who'd have thought Jason Aldean would nail it as a makeup artist? Well, he sort of did.

Jason's wife, Brittany, recently shared a video of him doing her makeup, albeit discreetly. Throughout the clip, Jason hides behind Brittany with only his hands visible on camera. 

The comical moment starts with Jason tying Brittany's hair, and brushing her face with powder and blush. The "She's Country" hitmaker then proceeds to apply "long, slow strokes" of eyeshadow on Brittany's eyes as she laughs, before putting lipstick on her lips and, unfortunately, all over her face.

Could Jason take on a new job as a makeup artist? Watch Brittany's Instagram video and decide.

