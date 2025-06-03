Jason Aldean raises a 'Whiskey Drink' & hits 30 number ones

Jason Aldean's "Whiskey Drink" has proven to be the round that puts him in the record books, as his latest single becomes his 30th #1.

“30 #1s is a huge milestone, and I couldn’t let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, the songwriters, BMG and the best promo team in the business,” Jason says. “I appreciate all the support we have gotten from everyone over the last 20 years."

"And, I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon; so, I’m working hard on getting this next round of music out and can’t wait to share it soon," he adds.

Back in May, Blake Shelton hit the same milestone with "Texas," a feat only equalled by legends like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Ronnie Milsap, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Reba McEntire.

Jason's set to play CMA Fest on Thursday, June 5, as he continues his own Full Throttle Tour.

Here's a look back at his 30 number ones:

1. "Why"

2. "She's Country"

3. "Big Green Tractor"

4. "The Truth"

5. "My Kinda Party"

6. "Don't You Wanna Stay" (Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson)

7. "Dirt Road Anthem"

8. "Tattoos On This Town"

9. "Fly Over States"

10. "Take a Little Ride"

11. "The Only Way I Know" (Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan & Eric Church)

12. "Night Train"

13. "When She Says Baby"

14. "Burnin' It Down"

15. "Just Gettin' Started"

16. "Tonight Looks Good On You"

17. "Lights Come On"

18. "A Little More Summertime"

19. "Any Ol' Barstool"

20. "You Make It Easy"

21. "Drowns The Whiskey" (Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert)

22. "Girl Like You"

23. "Rearview Town"

24. "Got What I Got"

25. "Blame It On You"

26. "If I Didn't Love You" (Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood)

27. "Trouble With a Heartbreak"

28. "Try That In A Small Town"

29. "Friends Like That" (Jason Aldean & John Morgan)

30. "Whiskey Drink"

