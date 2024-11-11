Jason Aldean mixes heartbreak with 'Whiskey Drink'

Heartbreak and whiskey don't always go well together, and Jason Aldean's reminding us of that in the music for "Whiskey Drink."



The main character's a guy dolefully navigating singlehood and trying to forget his old flame. He turns to a bottle of whiskey to numb the pain, but unfortunately, it does the inverse.



Will his post-breakup woe end? Will the heartbroken guy recover or will the bottle ruin him? You'll have to watch the video to find out.



"Whiskey Drink" is Jason's latest single, and it's currently in the top 35 of the country charts. It's off his latest album, Highway Desperado, out now.

