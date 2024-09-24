Jason Aldean + Luke Bryan's friendship goes way back: "We've been there for each other"

It's not every day you have peers you're thick as thieves with and share special milestone moments together. But fortunately, that's the case for Jason Aldean and ACM Lifting Lives Award recipient Luke Bryan.



Reflecting on their longtime friendship, Jason recalls their ascent from country newcomers to superstars in the music industry and how they've been in each other's corners for nearly two decades.



"I think Luke and I came up in this business together, and we've been there for each other [during] some of the biggest moments of our career and just struck up a friendship almost 20 years ago that, you know, [is] still going strong," Jason tells the press.



"When my career blew up, he was on tour with me and watched it happen," he shares. "A couple of years later, his career blew up and he was on tour with us and I got to watch that happen for him."



Jason will honor Luke with a special performance at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Dr. Phil's Merit Street.



To find out how and where you can watch Merit Street, head to Channel Finder and key in your postal code at meritstreetmedia.com.

