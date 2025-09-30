James Taylor to make his Grand Ole Opry debut

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Nov. 11 in Nashville.

“The Opry has been built over the last 100 years in large part by songwriters and storytellers,” Opry executive producer Dan Rogers says. “To have one of the very best ever with us to celebrate 100 years is amazing to so many of us.”

While Taylor may not be a country star, he has collaborated with several of them over the years, including Chris Stapleton, and Opry members Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. His collaboration with Alison on the song “How’s the World Treating You?” earned James a Grammy for best country collaboration of the year.

﻿﻿The “Sweet Baby James” singer's appearance is part of the Opry’s ongoing 100th anniversary celebration. He will be joined by Vince and Opry member Emmylou Harris as part of the night's lineup.

