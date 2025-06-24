Jake Owen is off to the races with Tim McGraw and MLB

Jake Owen's joining the festivities before the MLB Speedway Classic Aug. 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He'll headline the show in the Speedway Classic Fan Zone, which will also feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales and much more.

Adam Doleac, Reyna Roberts and Timothy Wayne are set to take the stage, as well.

As previously announced, Tim McGraw and Pitbull will take the stage inside the venue about an hour before the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds.

You can find complete details and ticket information online.

