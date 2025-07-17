Jackson Dean's ready to 'Turn on the Lights' for Friday night football

Jackson Dean follows the dreams of a high school football star named Billy in his new track, "Turn on the Lights."

“‘Turn On The Lights’ is about when it’s time to flip the switch," Jackson says. "It’s all or nothing when the lights are on. Whether on the field or on the stage, I know that feeling well, and it was fun to try and capture it within the song.”

The song will be part of T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights campaign, which is giving away $4 million in prizes to high schools in small towns.

"Turn on the Lights" follows "Be Your Man," Jackson's first new music since On the Back of My Dreams came out last fall. His most recent hit, "Heavens to Betsy," continues its climb in country's top 20.

