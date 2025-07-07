Jackson Dean's near-miss with Hank Williams Jr. left him longing for more

If Jackson Dean reminds you of some of country music's biggest legends, it's no accident, because he considers them some of his greatest heroes and role models.

"I'd have loved to have met Johnny Cash," the "Don't Come Lookin'" hitmaker says. "Johnny Cash's influence is just astronomical on this town, and the world really."

There's one more Country Music Hall of Famer Jackson would love to spend more time with: Hank Williams Jr. Even though he's actually opened for him, the two only met in passing.

"When I played with him, we were loading out and he was walking to his stage, and he just tipped his hat ... and winked at me," Jackson recalls. "I just did the same back and I was like, ‘That’s it, that’s all we get.’ But to have a conversation with him would be — wow."

Jackson's working on new music as his hit "Heavens to Betsy" continues its climb in the top 20. In May, he previewed what's next with the new track "Be Your Man."

