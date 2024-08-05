Jackson Dean unveils more details for album #2, 'On The Back Of My Dreams'

By Jeremy Chua

Jackson Dean has announced his sophomore album, On The Back Of My Dreams, arriving Sept. 6.

Of the record's intriguing title, Jackson shares in a press release, "The title can be interpreted from a few different angles but the face value of that phrase is that in-between state, when you're in the process of waking up, but reality hasn't quite set in and each song on this project has a little bit of that magical surreal feeling."

"[It's] drawn from a lyric in the song 'Jane,' this kind of otherworldly, misty tune that immediately embedded into my brain," explains Jackson. "I've lived a lot of life and have watched a lot of life be lived and each of these songs were written from a single frame of life, almost as vignettes, drawn from daydreams, nightmares and everything in between."

Accompanying Jackson's announcement is the release of his new single, "Heavens to Betsy," which hits country radio Aug. 19.

On The Back Of My Dreams is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the full track list for On The Back Of My Dreams:

"Big Blue Sky"
"Duct Tape Heart"
"Talkin' To Backroads"
"Daddy Raised"
"Long Goodbye"
"Real Real"
"Heavens To Betsy"
"Train"
"Free"
"Sweet Appalachia"
"Jane"
"Heaven"
"Another Century"

