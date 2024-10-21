Jackson Dean felt an instant affinity with his rescue pup, Elk

"Big Blue Sky" is a heartfelt song Jackson Dean wrote about the life his late childhood dog, Carl, might be living over yonder. And if you watch its music video, you'll notice a pup making a special appearance.



That, of course, is none other than his real-life rescue dog, Elk.



"I picked Elk up about a year ago in Middle Tennessee. I went unsupervised on a Monday and just started looking online and then his picture popped up," Jackson recalls to ABC Audio. "I was like, 'I got to take you home, dude.'"



"He's about the same size as Carl, too, which is funny. And I see a lot of similarities with them," he notes. "They're very playful, and he's been [a] really, really awesome dog so far and he's gone everywhere with me, and yeah man, he's a good boy."

You can find "Big Blue Sky" on Jackson's latest album, On The Back Of My Dreams. Its lead single, "Heavens to Betsy," is making its way up the country charts.

