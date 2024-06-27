It's Operation: Bad Guy time for Priscilla Block

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Priscilla Block's teasing an action-packed music video for her new song, "Bad Guy."

The clip opens with Priscilla getting her hair washed in a salon, eyes closed and seemingly relaxed as one usually is. But then things get serious as the words "ASSIGNMENT: CLASSIFIED INFO" flash across the screen.

Turns out, Priscilla's a secret agent on a mission called "OPERATION: BAD GUY," and she means business.

"There are some girls you just don't wanna mess with," Priscilla says on social platform X.

The "Bad Guy" video drops Friday. While you wait, check out the full teaser video now on X.

"Bad Guy" is off Priscilla's latest EP, PB2.

