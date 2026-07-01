It's all love from Josh Ross, as 'Hate' goes #1

Josh Ross has already enjoyed multiple number ones in his native Canada and been crowned entertainer of the year twice by the Canadian Country Music Association.

But success in the States can prove more elusive, making Josh's second trip to the top in the U.S. even more significant.

"I just wanted to say thank you guys so very much [for] my second number one with 'Hate How You Look,'" he said in a message to radio and his fans. "It’s just amazing to see what we’ve done in the last two years, and I wouldn’t be here without you guys."

"It’s been incredible to see the music translate on the road," he continues, "watching the fans grow every weekend for my own shows, and while we’re out opening and supporting other artists. So thank you guys so much."

"Here’s to the next one, and here’s to the next — oh my gosh — hopefully 20, 30 years playing music for you guys," he adds.

Josh first topped the U.S. country chart with "Single Again" in July 2025. It was the first time a Canadian male artist had topped the chart in nearly 30 years. It's been more than 50 years since anyone's made it two in a row.

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