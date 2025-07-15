It 'Ain't a Bad Life' for TR fans as he readies new music with Jordan Davis

There's new music on the way from Thomas Rhett on Friday, including a collab with Jordan Davis.

"I told y'all we were adding new music to my album About A Woman all summer long!" TR posted on his socials. "My second set of new tunes is officially yours this Friday. About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy) will give you 3 brand new tracks including 'Ain't a Bad Life' (ft. @jordandavisofficial)."

The post also includes a short snippet of the song's music video with Jordan.

Back in May, TR revealed there were more than a dozen tracks still in the can when he released his seventh album last summer. The first installment, About a Woman (From a Small Town), featured his current tour mate Tucker Wetmore on the track "Small Town Girls."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.