The inspiration behind Trisha Yearwood's 'The Mirror'

Trisha Yearwood's gazing into The Mirror on her new album, and you can check out the title track now ahead of the album's July 18 release.

It's the first record she's entirely co-written and co-produced.

"I feel like a lot of the songs on this record are letters to my younger self," she says. "'The Mirror' is absolutely that. In my experience we, as women, are so hard on ourselves. We pick ourselves apart."

"But have you ever passed yourself in a mirror and, not realizing it was you, thought, ‘She looks strong, or confident’ — something you’d never say about yourself?" she asks. "That thought inspired the song: about reaching a place where you talk to yourself like a best friend, not your worst enemy.”

Trisha's on TalkShopLive Monday, ahead of her appearance on this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Friday on NBC.

On July 18 she'll perform on NBC's Today show, before kicking off a series of album signings that day at Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

