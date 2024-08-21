"I'm waiting all day for Sunday night": Carrie Underwood returns to NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football'

Carrie Underwood is returning to NBC's Sunday Night Football for a 12th season.



The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker and newly announced American Idol judge recorded the opening theme song video in the same venue as her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.



"It was so much fun to welcome the Sunday Night Football team back to the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas," Carrie says in a press statement. "Shooting the new show open is always something I look forward to, and [creative director of the SNF show] Tripp [Dixon] and the whole creative team brought it yet again, and we had a great day putting on an exciting new performance."



She adds, "Like everybody else, I'm waiting all day for Sunday night!"



Sunday Night Football returns Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock.



To catch Carrie on an upcoming date of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

