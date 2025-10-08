'I ain’t dead yet!': Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans worried about her health

In this June 6, 2024, file photo, Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton at Music City Center, in Nashville, Tenn. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday reassuring fans she is doing "OK" amid concern for her health.

"I ain’t dead yet!" she captioned the video, where she spoke to fans directly.

The message comes after Frieda Parton, her sister, on Tuesday asked for prayers for the country music star, before clarifying she was simply "a little under the weather" and not seriously ill.

In her video, Parton spoke to the camera, explaining she was working on commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, joking, "I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you?"

"I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate," she said. She added that during her late husband Carl Dean’s illness, she "let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of" healthwise.

"When I got around to it, the doctor said, 'We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that,'" she said.

She added her health issues are "nothing major" and she’s "not dying," but she needed to be close to Vanderbilt, where she was receiving treatment.

"I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was OK. So anyhow that’s what I wanted to say and I’m not ready to die yet, I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working,” she said before signing off.

Dolly initially sparked speculation about her health when the singer announced on social media Sept. 28 that she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

