How you can eat from Reba's Place in the comfort of your home

Reba McEntire runs Happy's Place tavern in her NBC sitcom, but in real life, she has her own drinking and dining establishment as well. In 2023, she opened Reba's Place near where she grew up, in partnership with the Choctaw Nation.

Even if you can't make it to Atoka, Oklahoma, you can sample some of Reba's culinary offerings, thanks to the food delivery site Goldbelly.

There are Chicken Fried Chicken and Chicken Fried Steak Dinner Kits, as well as a Cherry Coke BBQ Burger + Fries Kit. You'll also find Chicken & Bacon Jalapeño Poppers, Biscuits & Gravy and desserts like Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Bread and Banana Pudding.

The food starts at about $30 and goes up to about $120 for some of the meal kits that feed four. You can also order Reba's Place merch.

