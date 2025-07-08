How to stream Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour

If you missed Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour, you have at least one more chance to check it out.

You'll be able to watch the trio's previously recorded hometown show in Columbus, Ohio, via Veeps on July 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane joined the band for the 21-stop trek that celebrated their 25th anniversary. On this particular night, Carly Pearce surprised the audience, showing up to perform "My Wish" from the Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets album in a set that also included hits like "Me and My Gang," "Fast Cars and Freedom" and "Bless the Broken Road."



Next up, Rascal Flatts play Pennsylvania's York State Fair on July 18.

