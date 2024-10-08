How to stay safe during a storm

The Orlando Utilities Commission tells us how to prepare for Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton cone, 8 a.m., Tuesday

Milton 8 a.m. Tuesday Hurricane Milton cone, 8 a.m., Tuesday

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Before a storm:

Protect your windows with shutters

Identify any medical needs and have medication prepared in advance

Store away any outdoor items such as outdoor furniture

Recognize your options- locate close by shelters or form an evacuation plan

Stock up on supplies such as food, water, and batteries

READ: Florida residents scramble for supplies as Hurricane Milton pushes towards the state

Have a first aid kit ready

READ: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida


During a storm:

Wait until after the storm passes to contact professionals about your power outage

If power is lost, use mobile devices or radio to stay caught up

If a tornado approaches, remain in a safe room with no window


After a storm:

Remain in doors until given the all clear

Call professionals for help if there is damage

Click Here for important messages from the OUC as Central Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton


READ: Tracking Milton: These schools have announced closures

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!