How popular is Luke Combs? Just take a look at this list

Luke Combs is now the only country artist in history to have four Diamond-certified singles.

"She Got the Best of Me" is his latest hit to move 10 million units or more, following "Beautiful Crazy," "When It Rains It Pours" and "Hurricane."

At this point, he has more country certifications from the Recording Industry Association of American than anyone other than Garth Brooks.

Luke found out the news after he became the first country artist ever to headline Bonnaroo, where he performed on the What Stage on June 12.

Here's a rundown of his other recent certifications from the RIAA:



SINGLES

"Beautiful Crazy" – 14-times Platinum

"When It Rains It Pours" – 12-times Platinum

"Hurricane" – 11-times Platinum

"Forever After All" – 8-times Platinum

"Beer Never Broke My Heart" – 8-times Platinum

"Fast Car" – 7-times Platinum

"The Kind of Love We Make" – 6-times Platinum

"One Number Away" – 6-times Platinum

"Better Together" – 5-times Platinum

"Even Though I'm Leaving" – 4-times Platinum

"Where The Wild Things Are" – 4-times Platinum

"Going, Going, Gone" – 3-times Platinum

"Love You Anyway" – 3-times Platinum

"Must've Never Met You" – 3-times Platinum

"Does To Me" – 3-times Platinum

"Lovin' On You" – 3-times Platinum

"1, 2 Many" – 2-times Platinum

"Cold As You" – 2-times Platinum

"Growin' Up & Gettin' Old" – Platinum

"Nothing Like You" – Platinum

"5 Leaf Clover" – Platinum

"Beer Can" – Platinum

"I Got Away With You" – Platinum

"Tomorrow Me" – Platinum

"What You See Is What You Get" - Platinum

"Remember Him That Way" – Gold

"The Man He Sees In Me" – Gold

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" – Gold

"Every Little Bit Helps" – Gold

"New Every Day" – Gold

"The Other Guy" – Gold



ALBUMS

Gettin' Old – 2-times Platinum

This One's For You – 7-times Platinum

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.