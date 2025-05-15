How Good Is That? Old Dominion's 'Coming Home' to arenas this fall

Old Dominion's adding eight arenas to their How Good Is That World Tour this September.

Previously, the trek was primarily amphitheaters.

"There's a special kind of joy at shows that are built for the ODIES," Matthew Ramsey says, using the band's nickname for its fans. "They want the deep cuts. They want to sing with us and each other. They're in deep, and we love it."

"When we were looking at this year’s tour, we love being outdoors," he continues. "But there’s something about what happens when all that energy gets held inside a building.”

ERNEST and Redferrin will join OD for the new dates. Presales start Monday, May 19, before tickets become available to the public in May 22.



The band's currently working on their sixth album as their latest single, "Coming Home," climbs the chart.

