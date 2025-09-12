How good is that? Old Dominion conquers more of the world in 2026

Old Dominion's How Good Is That World Tour (Courtesy Old Dominion)

Old Dominion's taking their How Good Is That World Tour to new parts of the globe in 2026, extending the run with a third leg in the spring.

"We have had the time of our lives playing the hits and introducing Barbara across America this year," lead singer Matthew Ramsey says. "Now it's time to visit our friends abroad again. We can't wait to get back to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada to connect with the international Odies."

Dasha and Alexandra Kay will open the March dates in Australia and New Zealand, while Phil Vassar and Sacha are on board for the Canadian trek in April and May.

Presales for the dates Down Under start Monday, Sept. 15, before tickets become available to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Canadian presales kick off Tuesday, with the public gaining access on Friday, Sept. 19.

This weekend, OD plays two shows at Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma, before heading to Europe in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.