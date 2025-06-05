How Good Is That? OD's throwing a CMA Fest party, even though they're on tour

Catherine Powell/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

The bad news? Old Dominion won't be at CMA Fest this year because they're kicking off their tour.

The good news? They've planned a party for their fans at their bar anyway.

The celebration starts Friday at 11 a.m. CT at Odie's in midtown Nashville. There will be Barbara-themed cocktails, photo ops and more in honor of the band's new album, which arrives Aug. 22.

You can also be sure they'll be streaming the track "Water My Flowers," which arrives Friday.

OD's How Good Is That World Tour begins Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, then moves on to Jacksonville and Clearwater, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!