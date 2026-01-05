How gas prices have changed in Sebastian in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Sebastian by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.83
--- Florida average: $2.81
- Week change: +$0.06 (+2.1%)
- Year change: -$0.26 (-8.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.54
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)
- Year change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.80 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.





#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46





#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46





#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46





#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58





#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

