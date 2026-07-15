How to 'Carry On' with Kenny Chesney not on the 'Silver Sands' Marina cover

There's no photo of Kenny Chesney on the front of his 21st album. If you want to see the superstar staring back from your copy of Silver Sands Marina, you'll have to get the vinyl picture disc, which is available exclusively from TalkShopLive.

Kenny's July appearance on the platform will be his first in-depth conversation about making the record and adding three songs after it was finished.

"A lot went into making Silver Sands Marina, wanting to create something that was authentic," he explains. "It's country. It rocks. It's philosophical in places. But every single song takes you somewhere."

You can catch Kenny on TalkShopLive July 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

It's the only place you'll be able to get autographed copies of the Sept. 25 album, which features his top-10 hit "Carry On."

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