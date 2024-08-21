Hop on a voyage to Miranda Lambert's "No Man's Land"

Miranda Lambert has finally arrived at "No Man's Land."



That's the title of her latest song, and it's officially out on digital platforms after being teased on social media since early August.



"'No Man's Land' is a love song to me, and it's one of my favorite songs I've maybe ever written," Miranda shares in a press statement. "When [co-writer] Luke [Dick] sent me the initial idea, the lyrics just struck me—they were so beautiful, so raw."



In the song, Miranda sings, "She's purple heather on the high planes/ Her heart's a mystery/ You're lucky if you get a glimpse of her rosehips among the weeds/ She's a deep Sedona sunset/ Behind the Santa Ana winds/ You can hold her for forever, but she's still/ No man's land."



Describing the lyrics further, Miranda says, "It felt like, 'This is how I can explain it to the man who's willing to love a girl like me—a free spirit, a wildflower, a wild card but with a big heart and all the love to give.' It's that sentiment of 'love her but leave her wild,' and it's not really a warning; it's just a 'let me tell you what you're getting into, and if you want to jump off and take this ride with me, then let's go.'"



"No Man's Land" is the fourth preview of Miranda's new album, Postcards From Texas, and follows "Alimony," "Dammit Randy" and its lead single, "Wranglers."



Postcards From Texas arrives Sept. 13 and is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the track list for Postcards From Texas:

"Armadillo"

"Dammit Randy"

"Looking Back on Luckenbach"

"Santa Fe"

"January Heart"

"Wranglers"

"Run"

"Alimony"

"I Hate Love Songs"

"No Man's Land"

"B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)"

"Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart"

"Wildfire"

"Living on the Run"

