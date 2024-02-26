"Holy Smokes": Bailey Zimmerman's dropped a new track

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Bailey Zimmerman has released his much-teased new song, "Holy Smokes."

Penned by Bailey, Austin Shawn, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis and Lauren Hungate, the smoldering ode finds Bailey reminiscing about a passionate romance when he was a teenager.

"Heaven was a preacher's spot in that first church parkin' lot/ Her hangin' onto me like the cross on the rearview does/ Her eyes were blue, the words were red, on that half pack of cigarettes/ At seventeen that's what hallelujah was/ Life wasn't heavy in the back of that/ Chevy Me, her, and the Holy Ghost/ Somethin' 'bout us, hell of a rush/ Fallin' in love, lightin' up them holy smokes," Bailey recounts in the chorus.

"This song takes me back to the first time I fell in love at 17… I hope y'all love it as much as I do," the 24-year-old shares on Instagram.

Bailey's currently on his sold-out headlining Religiously. The Tour. His current single, "Where It Ends," has cracked the top 20 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!