'Holy Smokes': Bailey Zimmerman's still in awe of his global fanbase

Bailey Zimmerman may have burst onto the country scene two years ago, but he's already a big name in the U.S. and beyond.



And when we say beyond, we mean Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand — and they're all places he's played shows to.



"People in Australia and New Zealand and Canada and all over the world are singing [my music]. It's like, holy cow," Bailey shares with the press.



"It's such a blessing to get to wake up every day and know that you have a world full of friends and family – it's truly insane," the singer says.



Bailey's latest single, "Holy Smokes," is now in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.



His tour schedule for the rest of 2024 is limited because he's intentionally taking time off the road to work on new music.



Bailey tells ABC Audio in a recent interview, "I've kind of just been focusing on songs, writing the songs and giving myself time to write more songs since I've been touring so much. I'm just going to start writing a bunch of songs and put some out as I go and just keep doing what my stomach tells me to keep doing."

