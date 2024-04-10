"Hold" on, did Michael Ray just tease a new track?

The wait for new Michael Ray music is almost over.



Michael's announced that he's dropping his new track, "Hold," "at the end of this month." While an exact release date hasn't been announced yet, the "Think a Little Less" singer did tease a preview clip of its life-inspired chorus.



"Hold a beer, don't hold a grudge/ Hold on to the ones you love/ You can hold your cards but boy know when to fold 'em/ Hold on to your beliefs, don't hold back on all your dreams/ Makes some memories before the good Lord calls you home/ There's a lot of things in life worth letting go/ But the ones that mean the most you got to hold," Michael sings in the chorus over a midtempo production.



"This song means a lot to me and the message is one I know I needed," Michael wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Check out this sneak [peek]. Share with your friends and let me know what you think."



Michael's latest project is 2023's Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. The six-track set, which includes the Meghan Patrick-assisted "Spirits and Demons," was followed by "We Should Get a Drink Sometime" and "Nothin' Else."



You can follow Michael on his socials to find out the release date for "Hold" as soon as he announces it.

