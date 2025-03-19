He's not the problem: Morgan Wallen to return to 'Saturday Night Live'

Morgan Wallen will promote his new album, I'm the Problem, by returning to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest.

Morgan will perform on the March 29 show with host Mikey Madison, who just won the best actress Oscar for her starring role in Anora, which won best picture.

Morgan last performed on SNL in December 2020 on an episode hosted by Jason Bateman. He performed "7 Summers" and "Still Goin' Down." He had previously been scheduled to perform on Oct. 10, 2020 — the height of the pandemic — but his appearance was canceled after videos showing him engaging in non-socially distanced behavior without a mask surfaced online.

There's no release date just yet for I'm the Problem, but he announced on March 14 that the album is done.

