Here's what you need to know about George Strait's new album

It's official: We're getting a new George Strait album soon.



The King of Country Music has announced his 31st studio album, Cowboys and Dreamers.



Arriving September 6, the 13-track record will include a collab with Chris Stapleton ("Honky Tonk Hall of Fame"), his rendition of "The Journey of Your Life," which Jake Owen released in 2011, and the breezy "MIA Down in MIA," out now.



"I'm dedicating this record to my longtime manager and friend Erv Woolsey and my longtime fiddle player and friend Gene Elders (a player on four of these tracks), who we lost on the same day, March 20, 2024, as well as my longtime friend and road manager Tom Foote, who we lost on April 29, 2024," George shares.



"I will never forget all of the good times we had together," he adds. "May they rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ."



George is currently on his stadium tour with Chris and Little Big Town. For tickets and the full schedule, visit georgestrait.com.



Cowboys and Dreamers is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the Cowboys and Dreamers track list:



"Three Drinks Behind"

"Cowboys and Dreamers"

"To the Moon"

"MIA Down in MIA"

"Wish I Could Say"

"Calling From the Car"

"People Get Hurt Sometimes"

"Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" (featuring Chris Stapleton)

"The Little Things"

"The Book"

"Rent"

"Waymore's Blues"

"The Journey of Your Life"

