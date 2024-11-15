Here's what you can expect for 2024 CMA Awards week

The 2024 CMA Awards show is just days away, y'all. So what better way to saddle up for it than with six days of exciting programs?



Happening Nov. 16-21, ABC will air several specials, interviews and previews, as well as performances on its morning news and night talk shows. This includes the one-hour television special Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20, where viewers will get a behind-the-scenes peek at the journeys of superstars including Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch and Shaboozey.



Here's the full programming for CMA Awards week:



Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17: On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards, a 30-minute special, hosted by Tamara Scott, featuring exclusive interviews with CMA Awards co-hosts Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson and nominees Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde.

Monday, Nov. 18 (11:35 p.m. ET): Country icon Dwight Yoakam performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Tuesday, Nov. 19 (10 p.m. ET): Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 (11:35 p.m. ET): Nate Smith performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wednesday, Nov. 20 (check local listings): Good Morning America. CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Country Music's Biggest Night. Brett Young will also perform "Catch" and "Say Less" on the GMA stage and "Sleep Without You" on GMA3: What You Need To Know.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): On The Red Carpet Live At The CMA Awards. ABC7/WABC-TV New York's Joelle Gargiulo, country singer and American Idol runner-up Will Moseley and fashion expert Roshumba Williams.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8 p.m. ET): 58th annual CMA Awards.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 (11:35 p.m. ET): Blake Shelton on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Thursday, Nov. 21: Good Morning America's Lara Spencer will share behind-the-scenes interviews with CMA Awards winners.



For more information, visit cmaawards.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.