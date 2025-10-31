Hear Warren Zeiders cover 'How Great Thou Art'

Though he's best known for his hit "Pretty Little Poison," Warren Zeiders seems to be focused on spiritual matters these days.

In September he put out "Only Bible," which he co-wrote. Now, he's back with a cover of a classic.

"'How Great Thou Art' has always been my favorite [hymn]. It was one of those songs that always brought tears to my eyes," Warren says. "This song was my grandmother's and my dad's favorite, and also my grandfather's—the one I never got to meet, since he passed away before I was born."

For Warren, "How Great Thou Art" means something special as the holidays approach.

"It holds so much meaning for me, and in the true spirit of Christmas, I wanted to record and share my version," he explains. "When I got the first recording back, I had the blessing of playing it for my mom, dad, sister, and grandparents. Seeing all of us tear up together, I knew this song would touch hearts and connect with people in the way God intends.”

Warren continues on his Relapse, Lies & Betrayal tour, which wraps Nov. 22 with a sold-out arena show in his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.