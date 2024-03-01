Hear the title track from Carly Pearce's new album, 'hummingbird'

Carly Pearce has announced her long-awaited fourth studio album, hummingbird.



Arriving June 14, the 14-track project is co-produced by Carly, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, the team behind her acclaimed 29: Written In Stone, and features the newly released reflective title track.



"When I wrote this song, I knew I wanted this to be the title of the album," shares Carly. "This song plays on my bluegrass roots but also lyrically tells the story of the journey I am on of finding love. This is the most unapologetically 'Carly' song I've ever written."



Of her forthcoming album, she adds, "I have lived a lot of life in the last few years. Entering a new decade has brought a lot of maturity, growth, heartache, and healing. I am still a work in progress, but these songs represent my honesty, playfulness, and openness to keep growing."



In addition to its title track, hummingbird will also include "Country Music Made Me Do It," "Heels Over Head" and the Chris Stapleton-assisted "We Don't Fight Anymore," which is in the top 20 of the country charts.



Hummingbird is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the full track list for hummingbird:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

