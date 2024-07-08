Hear a teaser of Shania Twain + Breland's 'Twisters' collab, "Boots Don't"

Shania Twain and Breland's "Boots Don't" won't drop until July 19, but you won't have to wait to preview it.



Breland recently hopped on social platform X to share a teaser clip of the upbeat heartbreak tune.



"My heart knows that you're gone baby/ But my boots don't/ I know that you done me wrong baby/ But my boots don't/ They're gonna dance all night till everything's alright/ My heart knows that you're gone baby/ But my boots don't," goes the chorus.



"@ShaniaTwain and I have a song out together on @Twistersmovie (out 7/19) called Boots Don't, and you can hear a lil preview of it now [eyes emoji] so psyched for you to hear the full thing," Breland said on X.



"Boots Don't" will be featured on the upcoming Twisters: The Album, arriving alongside the Twisters movie on July 19. The star-studded project also includes Thomas Rhett's "Feelin' Country," Lainey Wilson's "Out of Oklahoma," Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," Bailey Zimmerman's "Hell or High Water," Megan Moroney's "Never Left Me" and Tucker Wetmore's "Already Had It," all of which are out on digital platforms.



You can preorder and presave Twisters: The Album now to hear the full project as soon as it arrives.



Here's the full track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.