Hear a snippet of Scotty McCreery's unreleased ballad, "Red Letter Blueprint"

Jeff Ray/Courtesy of Triple Tigers

By Jeremy Chua

If you're eager to hear an unreleased song from Scotty McCreery's Rise & Fall, you're in luck.

While the project doesn't drop until May 10, Scotty's giving fans a peak into one of its unreleased tracks, "Red Letter Blueprint."

The faith-based song chronicles the story of a family Bible and how it's passed on from generation to generation.

"It leaves no doubt between what's right and wrong/ I found a note between the pages/ It looks like grandpa's writing/ The ink is getting faded/ But the truth is just too strong," Scotty sings in a verse, before continuing in the piano-driven chorus.

"Where can you go when you ain't getting nowhere/ Every turn is a dead-end road/ The rain starts to fall and you're so lost out there/ Really only one place I know/ When your whole world falls in pieces and you don't know how to build it back/ There's a red letter blueprint in King James black," he reflects.

"Is it about time to release this one?" Scotty teases in the caption of the clip on Instagram.

Rise & Fall arrives May 10, and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the Rise & Fall track list:

"Little More Gone"
"Cab in a Solo"
"Lonely"
"Can't Pass the Bar"
"Hey Rose"
"Fall of Summer"
"Love Like This"
"Slow Dance"
"No Country for Old Men"
"And Countin'"
"Stuck Behind a Tractor"
"Red Letter Blueprint"
"Porch"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!