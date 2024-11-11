Hear a snippet of Corey Kent's slowed-down 'Only in America'

Brooks & Dunn are celebrating Veterans Day by sharing a snippet of their newly recorded "Only in America" duet with Corey Kent.



"Only in America... Dreamin' in red, white, and blue!" the duo captioned their post on social platform X with a Veterans Day hashtag.



The video features in-studio footage of Corey recording his reimagined version of Brooks & Dunn's 2001 hit, with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn joining him for the session.



"It didn't really hit till I walked in and shook their hands, and it's like, 'I'm about to cut a Brooks & Dunn song while Brooks & Dunn are listening,'" Corey recalls with a laugh.



"I had this idea, this vision around the song. It evokes a different emotion. And you slow it down and you kind of mess with the progression," Corey shares.



Brooks & Dunn's star-studded REBOOT II arrives Friday.



Here's the full track list for REBOOT II:

"Play Something Country" with Lainey Wilson

"Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen

"Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" with Marcus King Band

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Megan Moroney

"Brand New Man" with Warren Zeiders

"Believe" with Jelly Roll

"She Used to Be Mine" with Riley Green

"She Likes to Get Out of Town" with The Cadillac Three

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Halestorm

"Ain't No Way To Go" with Mitchell Tenpenny

"How Long Gone" with The Earls of Leicester

"I'll Never Forgive My Heart" with Jake Worthington

"She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters

"Hard Workin' Man" with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"Hillbilly Deluxe" with HARDY

"Indian Summer" with ERNEST

"Drop in the Bucket" with Thousand Horses

"Only in America" with Corey Kent

