Hear Kane Brown's soulful cover of "Georgia on My Mind"

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown brought the soul to his "Georgia on My Mind" cover during Thursday's ACM Awards, and now he's giving you a studio version of it.

Without straying far from Ray Charles' classic, Kane's rendition is piano-driven and features a gospel-like choir that augments its soulful touch.

"Georgia, Georgia/ The whole day through/ Just an old sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind," Kane sings in the opening verse.

Kane's "Georgia on My Mind" is available wherever you enjoy music.

The "Thank God" hitmaker is currently on his headling In The Air Tour, with upcoming stops in Las Vegas, Tempe and Orlando. For tickets, head to kanebrownmusic.com.

Meanwhile, Kane's latest single, the Marshmello-assisted "Miles on It," is making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!