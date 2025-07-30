HARDY's delivering double the 'COUNTRY!' with new fall album

HARDY seems to be developing a pattern. His latest EP, COUNTRY!, arrived on May 2, and he'll release his full-length album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! on Sept. 26.

The EP features his current hit, "Favorite Country Song," which he performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! So far, there's no word on whether the new album will include the tracks from the EP or include entirely new material.

We'll get our first glimpse of the new record on Friday, when the track "Bottomland" arrives. The projects mark HARDY's return to his home format after exploring his rock side with 2024's Quit!!

He restarts the JIM BOB World Tour Aug. 7, with a notable Sept. 24 stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden ahead of his new album's release.

