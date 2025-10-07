HARDY's COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! is coming in 2026

HARDY's mapped out THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! for 2026.

He'll kick off the trek, named for his new album, Feb. 5 in Ontario, Canada, before hitting the States in March. It's set to wrap Aug. 21 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, Cameron Whitcomb and McCoy Moore will join him on the shows.

Presales are underway now, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

HARDY wrapped his JIM BOB World Tour in September with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. He's set to play the Country vs. Cancer benefit Dec. 2 at The Pinnacle in Nashville with Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner and McCoy Moore.

Meanwhile, the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! track "Favorite Country Song" just cracked the top 20.

